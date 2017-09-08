EUR/USD analysis: unconvincingly bearish

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1756

The EUR/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, extending its weekly decline down to 1.1688, before trimming its daily losses and settling pretty much flat in the 1.1750 region. The main market motor this Wednesday was risk aversion, after late Tuesday, US President Trump said the country will respond with "fire and fury" to North Korea. High yielders eased, safe havens soared, with the dollar still looking vulnerable across the board, in spite of the gains achieved since last Friday's NFP release. There were no relevant macroeconomic figures coming from Europe, but the US released preliminary Q2 nonfarm productivity and labor cost, and while the first increased in the three months to July by a modest margin, labour cost posted a modest 0.6% advance in the same period, far below previous' quarter 5.4%. Wholesale inventories posted their biggest gain in six months, up by 0.7% in June, another bad sign of economic developments.

The main event of the week remains US inflation data to be released this Friday, but on Thursday, the country will offer its PPI figures for July, expected better than previous, and weekly unemployment claims data. The European macroeconomic calendar will remain light once again.

Dismissing the short-lived kneejerk to the mentioned low, the EUR/USD pair has been pretty much consolidating around Friday's low ever since the week started, although with a bearish potential mounting up due to consecutive lower lows. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price settled above its 100 SMA, whilst the 20 SMA has lost bearish strength above the current level. Technical indicators remain within bearish territory, with the Momentum indicator heading marginally lower, but the RSI indicator around 44. The pair has met selling interest around 1.1760/70 this week, while the mentioned 20 SMA stands in the same region, reinforcing the resistance area and the level to surpass to take off the bearish pressure.

Support levels: 1.1715 1.1680 1.1630

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1820 1.1860

