EUR/USD Current price: 1.0982

Political tensions in most major economies weigh on market’s sentiment.

US Mortgage Applications sharply down on higher mortgage rates.

EUR/USD heading toward its yearly low at 1.0926.

The EUR/USD pair was unable to hold on to early gains, and retreated from an Asian high of 1.1022, now trading near its weekly lows. Political uncertainty has taken over the financial market, exacerbated by turmoil in more major economies. In the US, the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, announced late Tuesday the beginning of an impeachment process on US President Trump. In the UK, the Parliament resumed activity after the Supreme Court ruling and it is unclear what’s the next Brexit scenario will be. Meanwhile, trade tensions undermine investors’ mood after Trump criticized China. Stocks are down worldwide, while resurgent demand for government bonds has sent yields to fresh weekly lows. The American Dollar emerges as the leader in this scenario, appreciating even against safe-haven assets.

The lack of relevant macroeconomic data is leaving the market’s in the hands of sentiment, as there were no figures released in the EU. The US, on the contrary, released MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended September 20, which fell a whopping 10.1%, a result of rising mortgage rates. Pending of release is the August New Home Sales report, seen up by 3.5% following a -12.8% reading in July.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is biased lower as its trading at the lower end of its weekly range, barely holding above the 1.0980 area. In the 4 hours chart, sellers rejected an advance around a flat 100 SMA, now also trading below a bearish 20 SMA, which capped advances during the European session. Technical indicators have resumed their declines after failing to extend gains above their midlines, retaining their strong downward slopes. The pair has room to extend its decline toward the yearly low in the upcoming hours.

Support levels: 1.0980 1.0955 1.0920

Resistance levels: 1.1015 1.1045 1.1085