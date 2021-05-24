EUR/USD

The Eurozone single currency declined by 77 pips or 0.63% against the US Dollar on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the weekly support level at 1.2124 could be expected within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, bullish traders might aim at the 1.2240 area today.