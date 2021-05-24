EUR/USD
The Eurozone single currency declined by 77 pips or 0.63% against the US Dollar on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the weekly support level at 1.2124 could be expected within this session.
However, if the channel pattern holds, bullish traders might aim at the 1.2240 area today.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,880 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1,880 region.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.