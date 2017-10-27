EUR/USD analysis: two for the price of one: Fed meeting and US NFP this week

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1607

US economy growing at a faster pace in Q3, inflation slowly picking up.

US Fed meeting and Nonfarm Payroll report later on the week to grab all of the attention.

The EUR/USD pair closed the week at 1.1607, its lowest since mid-July, and barely up from the multi-month low set on Friday at 1.1574. The greenback closed mostly higher across the board, fueled on the last trading day of the week by a better-than-expected US advanced Q3 GDP figure, which came in at 3.0% against market's forecast of 2.5%. Additionally, Fed's favorite inflation measure, core PCE rose at a 1.3% annualized rate in the same quarter, matching expectations but above previous quarter 0.9% gain. While still below Fed's 2% target, the reading was quite encouraging following latest tepid inflation readings. In the meantime, rumors that US President Trump is leaning towards Jerome Powell to lead the Fed after Yellen leaves in February undermined the greenback, as Powell is not seen as game-changer. A White House official has confirmed that an announcement on new Fed chair will be made next week.

The upcoming week will bring two major events for the US economy, the Fed monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, and the monthly Nonfarm Payroll report on Friday. The BOJ and the BOE will also meet this week, promising further action across the FX board. A separate chapter will be the situation in Spain with Catalonia. The region declared its independence, and the central government triggered the Art. 155 of the Constitution, replacing all the local authorities and calling for a snap election which will take place by the end of December. So far, the market has weighed little the risk of excision in the common currency, and with election settled by the end of the year, chances that headlines coming from the country affect the pair are minor.

The technical picture is bearish after the pair broke the key 1.1660 support level that held the downside since early August. Furthermore, the pair broke and accelerated its decline below its 100 DMA, standing below the indicator for the first time since last April. In the daily chart, the 20 SMA is aiming to cross below the longer one, while technical indicators head south almost vertically, now near oversold territory. Shorter term and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair seems overstretched towards the downside, with technical indicators within extremely oversold territory, and the price far below its moving averages, favoring also a new leg lower, although an upward corrective movement can't be dismissed. Still, as long as the price remains below the mentioned 1.1660 level, chances are towards a test of the 1.1460 region, a major resistance area between 2015 and 2017.

Support levels: 1.1620 1.1585 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1720 1.1770 1.1825

