EUR/USD analysis: Trump vs. China, the new stone in USD's shoe

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0638

The EUR/USD pair closed the week above the 1.0600 level for the first time last November, as upcoming US President Donald Trump´s press conference, erode confidence in the US. Following FED's Minutes full of uncertainty, Trump disappointed investors by providing no clues on his upcoming policies, but focusing on fueling the fire on possible international conflicts with Russia and Mexico. A conflict with China has also escalated over the weekend, as on Friday, Trump expressed his willingness to end the "one-China" policy, the one that considers Taiwan as a part of the country, as he said that "everything is under negotiation, including one-China." The country quickly responded on Sunday, saying that its one-China policy is “non-negotiable.” Trump will take the office this upcoming Friday, and the market will be eagerly waiting for his words, although more of the same is expected.

In the news, US data was mixed last Friday, with December Retail Sales growing by 0.6%, in the month, below the 0.7% expected. The core reading printed 0.2%, below the expected 0.5%, while the control group figure was also a miss. Inflation prices at factory gates, however, improved as the PPI rose by 0.3% monthly basis, and 1.6% when compared to a year earlier, whilst the core readings beat expectations with the PPI ex Food and Energy up 1.6% YoY.

From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the latest recovery has stalled below the 38.2% retracement of the November/January decline at 1.0710, now the critical resistance to break to confirm additional advances during the upcoming days towards the long term resistance in the 1.0800/40 region. In the mentioned chart, the price remains well below its moving averages, whilst technical indicators maintain their upward potential, heading north within positive territory, supporting a new leg higher for the days ahead. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also towards the upside, as the price has been finding intraday support on a bullish 20 SMA, now around 1.0610, while the Momentum indicator keeps heading higher well above its mid-line.

Support levels: 1.0610 1.0565 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800

