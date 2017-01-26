EUR/USD analysis: Trump-trade resumes in the FX board

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0678

The American dollar traded firmer against all of its major rivals, resuming its post-US election correlation with local equities. Following Trump's victory, the greenback rallied alongside with equities, in the so-called "Trump trade," based on hopes the upcoming administration would work to boost growth and inflation. The impulse cooled down following Trump's first press conference since last year, as he failed to provide details on any political decision. Still, ever since he took the office last Friday, the announcement of huge infrastructure investment had revived the Trump trade, with the greenback benefiting from it just this Thursday. Yields rallied and the Dow surpassed 20,100, pushing the EUR/USD pair below the 1.0700 level.

In the data front, the German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey index rose more-than-expected to 10.2 in February from 9.9 in January, indicating that consumers believe local growth will continue next month. In the US, data came mixed, as weekly unemployment claims rose to 259K in the week ending January 21, above the upwardly revised figure of the previous week of 237K, still at multi-decade lows. Also, New Home sales fell to a 10-month low in December, reaching a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 536,000, below the 588K expected. The positive note came from the preliminary Markit Services PMI for January, up to 55.1 from 53.9 in December, the fastest expansion rate since November 2015.

As for the EUR/USD technical picture, the pair settled around 1.0680 after briefly falling below a daily ascendant trend line coming from the multi-year low posted early January at 1.0340, and trades a few pips above it, maintaining the negative tone in its 4 hours chart, as the price is well below a now modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators entered bearish territory, now losing bearish strength. Supporting some further declines is the fact that the pair broke its latest range towards the downside, although a break below 1.0657, the daily low, is required to confirm such move for this Friday.

Support levels: 1.0655 1.0610 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0740 1.0770

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD