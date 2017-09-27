EUR/USD analysis: Trump promises "historic tax relief"

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1748

EUR/USD's decline continued this Wednesday, with the pair falling down to 1.1716 during US trading hours, to recover partially later, on the back of mixed US data. According to official releases, Durable Goods Orders bounced from July's slump, up in August by 1.7% against market's expectations of 1.0%, and indicating an acceleration in orders for business equipment at the beginning of the third quarter. Pending home sales, however, fell sharply in the same month with the headline index down 2.6%, and for the fifth time in six months, as slower activity in the areas hit by hurricanes will likely pull existing sales for the year below the pace set in 2016, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The dollar maintained the strong footing set at the beginning of the week, after US Yellen said on Tuesday that, while a gradual approach to hikes is appropriate in the light of subdued inflation, she also added that the Central Bank should be wary of moving too gradually.

Speaking on the tax reform at the end of the US session, US President Trump pledged for making "the tax code simple, and easy to understand," and deliver a "historic tax relief" to the American people. He also talked about the Obamacare bill reform, and trade deals, but his speech was more of a show than an official announcement. The highest note of his speech was the promise to cut corporate rates to 20% from the current 35%-39%, in attempt to attract investors that moved abroad.

The greenback showed little reaction to trumps words, with the EUR/USD pair ending the day at 1.1748. Technically, the pair is still poised to extend its downward move as the intraday attempt to recover ground was contained by selling interest around former support in the 1.1770 region, now the immediate resistance, while in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads lower almost vertically after crossing below the 100 and 200 SMAs, anyway far above the current level. Also, technical indicators in the mentioned chart have barely corrected extreme oversold conditions before losing upward strength, still deep in negative territory. A break below the mentioned daily low, should result in a test of 1.1661, August monthly low, while beyond this last, the pair could continue falling towards a major long term support at 1.1460.

Support levels: 1.1715 1.1690 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1775 1.1810 1.1850

