EUR/USD analysis: troubled EUR to remain under pressure

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1733

The EUR/USD pair closed down for a fourth consecutive week, ending a busy Friday at 1.1733. The weekly decline was a combination of political jitters in Spain and a dovish stance towards rates from the ECB weighing on the common currency, coupled with solid growth data from the US. On Friday, the US released the September jobs' report, showing that the economy lost 33,000 jobs, instead of adding 90,000 as expected. Market players were already expecting a poor reading amid the hurricanes that hit the US during the past month, although the negative figure surpassed the worst forecast, with payrolls negative for the first time since 2010. The report, however, also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.4%, while wages were sharply up in the month, surging by 0.5%, taking the annual wage growth up to 2.9%, the highest in a decade and a sign that inflation may start to pick up. These last numbers, which are enough to keep the Fed in the tightening path, fueled demand for the greenback, resulting in the EUR/USD pair plummeting to 1.1669. Headlines coming from Russia, indicating that North Korea is preparing a missile test that can reach the US coast triggered a run towards safety, resulting in the pair bouncing back to end the day at 1.1733.

Spain will be the main risk factor for the common currency during the upcoming week, as Catalonia could attempt to declare its independence unilaterally, while in the US, Fed meeting minutes mid week, and Retail Sales and inflation releases on Friday will gather most of the attention.

Technically, the daily chart for the pair shows that it fell down to its 100 DMA, testing the indicator for the first time since mid April, to settle around the 23.6% retracement of the latest monthly rally. In the same chart, the price is well below a bearish 20 DMA, while the RSI indicator continues consolidating within bearish territory, with no directional strength. The Momentum managed to bounce from oversold readings, but remains well into the red, leaning the scale towards the downside. In the 4 hours chart, the pair ended right below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain within negative territory, lacking directional strength, indicating a limited buying interest around the pair short term. The pair bottomed for the week at 1.1669, where it has the mentioned 100 DMA, whilst August low comes at 1.1661, making of the 1.1660 a critical support for these upcoming days.

Support levels: 1.1695 1.1660 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1825 1.1850

