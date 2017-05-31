EUR/USD analysis: trend offsets data

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1235

Dollar's weakness became more evident this Wednesday, as despite news coming from Europe were far from encouraging, the EUR/USD pair managed to regain the 1.1200 level, advancing towards the 1.1230 region during London trading hours, later fueled by another batch of US negative data to top for the day at 1.1251.

European CPI surprised to the downside, as in May, inflation rose by less than expected according to preliminary estimates with headline yearly inflation rising by 1.4%, below previous 1.9%, with most of the advance having been attributed to rising energy prices. Seems Draghi's stance of keeping QE alive was not that wrong after all. The region's unemployment rate fell 5.7%, the lowest in over eight years. In the US, Pending Home Sales fell for a second consecutive month in April, down by 1.3%, while the Chicago PMI was initially released at 55.2, compared to previous 58.3 and the expected 57.0, but re-released a couple of hours later at 59.4, the best reading since November 2014. The damage, however, was done and the dollar plunged, with Wall Street also falling sharply. The corrected number was enough to pare dollar's decline, but failed to trigger demand for the troubled currency.

From a technical point of view, the pair has recoup its bullish stance, with the price above a flat 20 SMA, in the 4 hours chart, but with the larger ones heading north far below it, and technical indicators losing upward strength, but holding near their daily highs. Overall, the pair looks poised to extend its advance, although it would take an advance beyond 1.1265 to confirm such extension towards 1.1300 and beyond.

Support levels: 1.1200 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels: 1.1265 1.1300 1.1345

