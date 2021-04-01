EUR/USD
The EUR/USD found resistance on Wednesday in the 1.1760 level, which caused a decline to the 1.1715 level. In the meantime, the rate was being approached by the 100-hour simple moving average, which had reached the 1.1750 level.
In the near term future, the rate could be pushed down by the 100-hour simple moving average. The SMA could push the rate through the support of the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.1705 and the 1.1700 level.
On the other hand, a failure of the SMA could result in a test first of the resistance zone above the 1.1760 mark and afterwards the 1.1790 and 1.1800 levels.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.