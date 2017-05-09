EUR/USD analysis: traders won't risk ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1905

The American dollar tried to recover some ground this Tuesday, but its tepid gains were interrupted, and in most cases reverted after North Korean Han Tae-song, ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the United Nations in Geneva, stated that "the recent self-defense measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US." Risk aversion was starting to ease right ahead of the headline, which ended up sending investors back towards safe-haven assets.

The common currency, however, was the worst performer, unable to gather momentum from dollar's weakness. The pair spiked to a fresh weekly low of 1.1940 within the US session, but there was no follow-through, with the pair stabilizing by the end of the US session a few pips above the 1.1900 level. European data was unconvincing, as the final EU services and composite PMIs come slightly below initial estimates, but in line with solid growth. Retail sales in the region fell in July by more than expected, down by 0.3% in the month. In the US, on the other hand, there weren't good news, as factory orders posted their biggest drop in almost three years last July, although market already anticipated it, with the final -3.3% matching forecasts.

The pair remains within a consolidative phase around the 1.1900 level, neutral ahead of the ECB's monetary policy meeting next Thursday. Up for the week, the 4 hours chart shows that the price keeps hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain around their mid-lines, with no clear directional strength. Below 1.1860/70, the risk should turn towards the downside, exposing first the 1.1822 low set last week, en route to a stronger static support in the 1.1780/90 region, whilst renewed buying interest above 1.1920, could see the pair attempting a test of the 1.2000 price zone.

Support levels: 1.1860 1.1820 1.1785

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1965 1.2000

