EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1146
- German Producer Price Index was slightly better than expected in September.
- EUR/USD holding near October highs in a quiet start to the week.
The EUR/USD pair has started the week gapping modestly lower, but the market quickly digested weekend news, with most major pairs trading dully throughout the day amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar and the persistent uncertainty. The greenback managed to recover some ground in US trading hours, yet the pair is finishing the day barely lower at around 1.1150. Brexit is on pause ahead of the next round of MPs’ votes, exacerbating the wait-and-see stance.
Germany released the September Producer Price Index, which resulted slightly better-than-expected, up in the month by 0.1% and down yearly basis by 0.1%, while there were no macroeconomic data published by the US. This Tuesday, the calendar will remain light, as there is no data scheduled to release in the EU, while the US will publish minor figures, including September Existing Home Sales and the October Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh October high of 1.1179 before giving up some ground, retaining the bullish potential in the short-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has spent the day developing well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its firmly bullish slope far above the larger ones. Technical indicators have eased from extreme overbought levels, the Momentum heading south within positive levels and the RSI currently flat at around 66, far from suggesting an upcoming decline. A bearish corrective movement could happen on a break below 1.1140, while the pair would likely run well into the 1.12 area once above 1.1180.
Support levels: 1.1140 1.1100 1.1065
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1210 1.1250
