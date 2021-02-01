EUR/USD Analysis: Traders seem non-committed, Eurozone/US PMIs eyed for some impetus

EUR/USD gained traction for the second straight session on Friday, albeit lacked follow-through.

The euro benefitted from slightly better German Q4 GDP print and comments by ECB's Makhlouf.

The pair held steady on Monday ahead of the final Eurozone manufacturing PMIs/US ISM PMI.

The EUR/USD pair once again showed some resilience below the 1.2100 mark and edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday. The shared currency found some support from slightly better-than-expected preliminary German GDP report, which showed that the economy expanded by 0.1% during the fourth quarter. Adding to this, comments by the ECB policymaker, saying that he doesn’t see the need to cut interest rates right now, extended some additional support to the euro.

That said, some heavy selling in the US equity markets benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the major. The USD had a rather muted reaction to the publication of the US core PCE inflation, which rose 1.5% YoY in December from 1.4% in the previous month. Nevertheless, the pair ended the day with modest gains, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined in a familiar trading range through the Asian session on Monday.

A solid rebound in the US equity futures kept the USD bulls on the defensive and was seen as a key factor that continued lending some support to the major. Market participants now look forward to the release of the final Eurozone PMI prints for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying below the 1.2100 mark favours bullish traders. However, repeated failures ahead of the 1.2200 mark warrant some caution before positioning for any strong move up. This, coupled with neutral technical indicators on hourly/daily charts, points to an extension of the subdued/range-bound price action and makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction.

In the meantime, the 1.2190-1.2200 supply zone might continue to act as immediate strong resistance. This is followed by the 1.2240 hurdle, above which the momentum has the potential to push the pair back towards the 1.2300 mark.

On the flip side, some follow-through selling below the 1.2100 mark is more likely to find decent support near the 1.2060-55 region. Sustained weakness below now seems to accelerate the fall towards the key 1.2000 psychological mark en-route the 1.1980-75 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term corrective pullback from near three-year tops touched in January.