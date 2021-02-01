EUR/USD Analysis: Traders seem non-committed, Eurozone/US PMIs eyed for some impetus

- EUR/USD gained traction for the second straight session on Friday, albeit lacked follow-through.
- The euro benefitted from slightly better German Q4 GDP print and comments by ECB's Makhlouf.
- The pair held steady on Monday ahead of the final Eurozone manufacturing PMIs/US ISM PMI.
The EUR/USD pair once again showed some resilience below the 1.2100 mark and edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday. The shared currency found some support from slightly better-than-expected preliminary German GDP report, which showed that the economy expanded by 0.1% during the fourth quarter. Adding to this, comments by the ECB policymaker, saying that he doesn’t see the need to cut interest rates right now, extended some additional support to the euro.
That said, some heavy selling in the US equity markets benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the major. The USD had a rather muted reaction to the publication of the US core PCE inflation, which rose 1.5% YoY in December from 1.4% in the previous month. Nevertheless, the pair ended the day with modest gains, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined in a familiar trading range through the Asian session on Monday.
A solid rebound in the US equity futures kept the USD bulls on the defensive and was seen as a key factor that continued lending some support to the major. Market participants now look forward to the release of the final Eurozone PMI prints for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying below the 1.2100 mark favours bullish traders. However, repeated failures ahead of the 1.2200 mark warrant some caution before positioning for any strong move up. This, coupled with neutral technical indicators on hourly/daily charts, points to an extension of the subdued/range-bound price action and makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction.
In the meantime, the 1.2190-1.2200 supply zone might continue to act as immediate strong resistance. This is followed by the 1.2240 hurdle, above which the momentum has the potential to push the pair back towards the 1.2300 mark.
On the flip side, some follow-through selling below the 1.2100 mark is more likely to find decent support near the 1.2060-55 region. Sustained weakness below now seems to accelerate the fall towards the key 1.2000 psychological mark en-route the 1.1980-75 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term corrective pullback from near three-year tops touched in January.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades above 1.37 amid upbeat market mood, ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD is off the highs but holds gains above 1.37 amid improved market mood. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for fiscal stimulus lift risk sentiment. UK/US PMIs awaited.
The Silver rush and big short squeeze kicks-in
Plans to short-squeeze silver to never before seen prices circulated on Reddit and has sent price higher in this week's open. $1000 an ounce is a number that has been spread on Reddit. That is a far cry from current levels, especially while longs are being closed still.
Bitcoin price kicks off February under pressure as large whales continue to sell
The rapid ascent of Bitcoin price above $35,000 due to Elon Musk’s involvement would have been bullish if the price stayed there. Adding more bearish pressure is the fast-approaching Chinese New Year.
How Gamestop will affect the coming bear market
The news media went all-in over the weekend trying to explain the significance of the Gamestop saga, but because few traders were asked about it, there was little in this torrent of analysis to enlighten. What happened with Gamestop, and what's next?
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.