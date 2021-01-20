EUR/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday and recovered further from multi-week lows.

The risk-on mood prompted some USD profit-taking and extended some support to the major.

Upbeat ZEW economic survey results provided an additional boost to the shared currency.

Bulls turn cautious ahead of Biden's inaugural speech on Wednesday and ECB on Thursday.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain positive traction on Tuesday and build on the previous session's bounce from seven-week lows. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking amid the prevalent upbeat market mood, while the euro got an additional boost from upbeat German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and hopes for more aggressive US fiscal spending under Joe Biden's presidency.

The buying interest around the shared currency picked up pace following the release of better-than-expected ZEW survey results. In fact, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index jumped to 61.8 in January as compared to 60.0 expected and 55.0 previous. Adding to this, the gauge for the broader Eurozone unexpectedly improved to 58.3 during the reported month as against 45.5 anticipated. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by reports that German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to extend lockdown measures until February 15.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen – during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee – urged lawmakers to act big on the COVID-19 relief package. Yellen's comments did little to move the markets or provide any meaningful impetus to the major. Despite the supporting factors, the pair lacked strong bullish conviction as investors turned cautious ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony on Wednesday and the latest ECB monetary policy update on Thursday.

That said, the pair remained on the front-foot for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and refreshed weekly tops, around mid-1.2100s during the Asian session. Market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone consumer inflation figures for some impetus. Later during the US session, Biden's inaugural speech might influence the USD price dynamics and further produce some short-term trading opportunities. Traders, however, might refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines heading into Thursday's ECB event risk.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront resistance near the 23.6% Fibonacci level of November-January rally, around the 1.2170-75 region. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the pair back above the 1.2200 round-figure mark, towards the next major hurdle near the 1.2165 area. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and assist bulls to make a fresh attempt to build on the momentum further beyond the 1.2300 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.2100 level now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2070 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective pullback from multi-year tops. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark en-route 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.1975 region.