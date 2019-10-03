EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0972
- Dollar pressure ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll monthly report.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI fell to 52.6, its lowest in three years.
- EUR/USD rally could continue once above 1.000 toward the 1.1070/80 area.
The American dollar came again under selling pressure this Thursday, edging lower against most major rivals in a combination of risk-aversion and tepid US data. The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.0998, where it met selling interest, although the following retracement was quite shallow, with the pair holding on to substantial gains for a third consecutive day.
Fears and tariffs
European macroeconomic figures were generally disappointing, as the final versions of Markit Services PMI came in worse than anticipated, with the German Index down to 51.4 and the EU one at 51.6. The Composite PMI for the region came in at 50.1 in September, below the expected 50.4. The EU also released the August Producer Price Index, which declined by 0.5% monthly basis and fell by 0.8% when compared to a year earlier. On a positive note, Retail Sales were up by 0.3% in the same month.
The dollar, however, was holding ground amid risk aversion being fueled by news that the US is planning tariffs on European goods, but plunged after the September Non-Manufacturing ISM PMI which came in at 52.6, far worse than the 55 expected and the previous 56.4, its lowest reading in three years. The employment sub-component dropped to 50.4, not good news ahead of the monthly NFP report to be out this Friday. The US economy is expected to have added 145K new jobs in September, while the unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.7%. Wages’ growth is also seen steady when compared to the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline at 1.0990, where, in the 4 hours chart, it also has a bearish 100 SMA. The 200 SMA in the same time frame maintains its bearish slope above it, while the 20 SMA aims higher just above the 23.6% retracement of the same slide. Technical indicators have partially lost their strength upward but hold near overbought readings, favoring a new leg higher, particularly in the case the pair surpasses the 1.1000 figure.
Support levels: 1.0970 1.0940 1.0900
Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.