EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0972

Dollar pressure ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll monthly report.

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI fell to 52.6, its lowest in three years.

EUR/USD rally could continue once above 1.000 toward the 1.1070/80 area.

The American dollar came again under selling pressure this Thursday, edging lower against most major rivals in a combination of risk-aversion and tepid US data. The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.0998, where it met selling interest, although the following retracement was quite shallow, with the pair holding on to substantial gains for a third consecutive day.

Fears and tariffs

European macroeconomic figures were generally disappointing, as the final versions of Markit Services PMI came in worse than anticipated, with the German Index down to 51.4 and the EU one at 51.6. The Composite PMI for the region came in at 50.1 in September, below the expected 50.4. The EU also released the August Producer Price Index, which declined by 0.5% monthly basis and fell by 0.8% when compared to a year earlier. On a positive note, Retail Sales were up by 0.3% in the same month.

The dollar, however, was holding ground amid risk aversion being fueled by news that the US is planning tariffs on European goods, but plunged after the September Non-Manufacturing ISM PMI which came in at 52.6, far worse than the 55 expected and the previous 56.4, its lowest reading in three years. The employment sub-component dropped to 50.4, not good news ahead of the monthly NFP report to be out this Friday. The US economy is expected to have added 145K new jobs in September, while the unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.7%. Wages’ growth is also seen steady when compared to the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline at 1.0990, where, in the 4 hours chart, it also has a bearish 100 SMA. The 200 SMA in the same time frame maintains its bearish slope above it, while the 20 SMA aims higher just above the 23.6% retracement of the same slide. Technical indicators have partially lost their strength upward but hold near overbought readings, favoring a new leg higher, particularly in the case the pair surpasses the 1.1000 figure.

Support levels: 1.0970 1.0940 1.0900

Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080