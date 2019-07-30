EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1157
- EU and US data failed to impress, leaving investors clueless ahead of first-tier events.
- US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates by 25bps, focus on hints about future moves.
- EUR/USD holds near the 1.1100 figure and with the upward potential limited.
The EUR/USD pair has extended its weekly advance to 1.1159 although it trimmed its modest gains ahead of the US close, to settle little changed around 1.1150. The market’s mood turned sour during European trading hours, amid renewed concerns about the trade war between the US and China. US President Trump recurred to twitter to, once again, take it on its Asian rival, complaining about China not buying more agricultural products as promised, accusing it of delaying negotiations until the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the US. European data came in mixed, as the EU Economic Sentiment Indicator for July was better-than-expected, printing 102.7, although below the previous month reading of 103.3. Consumer Confidence, according to the same estimate, resulted in -6.6.
German inflation, measured by European standards, missed expectations in July, according to preliminary estimates, printing 0.4% MoM and 1.1% YoY, this last, shrinking from a previous 1.5%. In the US, things were no better as Personal Income in June rose 0.4% MoM, while Personal Spending rose by 0.3%, both matching the market’s forecast. The PCE Price Index was up by 1.4% YoY, below the 1.7% expected, while the core reading came in at 1.6%, slightly below the 1.7% expected. June’s figure was downwardly revised to 1.5%. Consumer Confidence, on the other hand, resulted much better than anticipated, hitting 135.7 for August. The unimpressive numbers kept the pair ranging, ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The market is expecting the Fed to cut rates by 25bps with whatever policymakers hint on monetary policy.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair remains below the 1.1180 price zone, the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide measures from late June high at 1.1411, and bulls have no chances as long as the pair remains below it. In the short term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair offers a neutral to positive stance, as it held throughout the day above a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators entered positive territory, but lack enough directional strength to anticipate an upcoming directional move. A break below the 1.1100 figure on Fed’s announcement, will open doors for an approach to the 1.1000 psychological figure.
Support levels: 1.1100 1.1070 1.1030
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1215 1.1245
