EUR/USD analysis: things will begin to heat up this Wednesday

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1761

The American dollar recovered the ground lost on Monday against most of its major rivals, and even entered positive territory against some of them, but gains remain shallow ahead of first-tier macroeconomic events coming during the second half of the week. Most action took place right after London's opening, when a strong opening of European equities interrupted the reigning risk aversion seen on the previous session. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.1744, from where it bounced to stabilize around 1.1760, level that the pair maintained all through the US session. Weighing on the common currency was the only piece of macroeconomic news released in the EU, German's ZEW survey showed that sentiment fell beyond expected. Business sentiment in the country for August fell to 10 from 17.5 in July, while for the whole EU it retreated from 35.6 to 29.3. The assessment of the current situation, however, remained strong up to 86.7 from previous 86.4. In the US, the Richmond Fed manufacturing index remained flat at 14 in August, beating expectations of 11.

Things will heat up this Wednesday, with August preliminary PMIs for the EU and the US, and new home sales for this last, although investors may wait for the upcoming speeches from Yellen and Draghi within the Jackson Hole Symposium that will start on Thursday, and extend into the weekend.

The recover above 1.1800 was once again reversed, and with the pair having reached a lower high so far this week for a third consecutive time, somehow indicating decreasing buying interest around the common currency, although the greenback is nowhere near on demand. The short term technical outlook is neutral according to the 4 hours chart, with the price right below directionless 20 and 100 SMAs, whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. The immediate support is the weekly low, at 1.1730, with a more relevant one in the 1.1680/90 region. Below this last, the pair can gain bearish momentum and extend its monthly decline beyond the current low of 1.1661. Strong selling interest is capping advances in the 1.1820/30 price zone, so it will take a break beyond 1.1860 to see the pair gaining bullish traction.

Support levels: 1.1730 1.1685 1.1650

Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1860 1.1910

