The US Federal Reserve dropped the patient and paved the way for a rate cut.

EUR/USD ended the day higher, lagging amid Draghi's dovishness.

The EUR/USD pair spent most of this Thursday consolidating around the 1.1200 level, unable to advance beyond the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance. Majors traded slowly ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The dollar remained on the defensive ahead of the news, just marginally lower against major rivals, but gave up once the Fed came out. The dot-plot and economic projections were little changed, but officers made a dovish twist to the statement, paving the way for at least one rate cut in the upcoming months. Policymakers are quite divided, as seven members see two rate cuts coming, eight see rates unchanged, one considers a cut and other a hike. They said that uncertainties have increased regarding the outlook for sustained economic expansion, adding they will act as appropriate. Furthermore, there was a dissenter as Bullard voted in favor of a rate cut.

Thursday will be a lighter data-related day for EUR/USD, as the Union will publish June preliminary Consumer Confidence, as estimated by the European Commission, foreseen unchanged at -6.5. The US will release weekly unemployment claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for June, foreseen at 11.0 vs. the previous 16.6.

Heading into the Asian opening, the pair trades near its post-Fed high at 1.1253 having recovered above the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline. However, the potential of further gains seems limited according to the 4 hours chart, as it is now above its 20 and 200 SMA but struggling to also firm up beyond the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart has lost directional strength, now stuck around its 100 level, while the RSI advances, but currently stands in neutral ground at around 52. The next Fibonacci resistance comes at 1.1260, and the upside will look more sustainable if the pair could overcome it.

Support levels: 1.1225 1.1180 1.1145

Resistance levels: 1.1260 1.1290 1.1340

