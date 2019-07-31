EUR/USD Current price: 1.1150
- Growth in the EU depressed in the second quarter of the year.
- US Fed’s decision expected to trigger broad, volatile movements.
- EUR/USD consolidating near year lows, bears to take over on a break below 1.1100.
The EUR/USD pair is, like the rest of FX board, waiting for the Fed, stuck around 1.1150. Plenty of relevant data have been released, yet the wait-and-see stance prevails. German Q2 GDP came in below the market’s expectations, as the economy grew by 0.5% in the three months to June, vs. the expected 0.6%. Growth in the EU during the same period met the market’s forecast of 0.2%, half the figure printed in the first quarter of the year. Also, European inflation rose as expected by 1.1% YoY in July, according to preliminary estimates, although core CPI came in at 0.9%, below the previous 1.1% and the expected 1.0%.
The US released MBA Mortgage Approvals which decreased by 1.4% in the week ended July 26, and the ADP employment survey, which showed that the private sector added 156K new jobs in July, better than the 150K expected. Pending of release is the Chicago PMI for July, foreseen at 50.6 against the previous 49.7.
The US Federal Reserve will unveil its monetary policy decision later in the day. The market is expecting a 25bps preventive rate cut, so should policymakers proceed with it, it won’t be a surprise. What can actually move the market are comments from Chief Powell and the accompanying statement, which could offer clues on the future of monetary policy.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has been stuck between 1.1101 and 1.1180 for over a week now, neutral in the short-term The Fed’s decision could be the catalyst that wakes it up of its lethargy. Meanwhile, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is holding above a flat 20 SMA, and below the larger ones. Technical indicators are bouncing just modestly within neutral levels, below their weekly highs. High volatility and wide intraday swings are expected with the Fed’s announcement, extreme caution recommended.
Support levels: 1.1100 1.1070 1.1035
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1250
