EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1396
The EUR/USD pair continued to move higher on Monday amid the ongoing US Dollar weakens. The greenback remained under pressure on the back of the dovish FOMC meeting of last Wednesday that triggered Fed rate cut expectations. US yields turned again to the downside with the 10-year approaching 2.0% but holding above last week lows.
Price action remained limited over the US session on Monday. Traders focus on the current sell-off of the greenback. Regarding data, the Dallas Fed manufacturing index fell from -5.3 to -12.1, a 3-year low. On Tuesday, housing data in the US is due but the speeches from FOMC members will likely be the key events. Among those speaking is Jerome Powell. All taking place ahead of the G20 meeting in Osaka (28-29 June) with the trade war on the back. Regarding the Euro, data released on Monday showed that the German IFO business climate index dropped in June to its lowest level since November 2014 to 97.4, matching consensus expectations.
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair remains bullish, testing the 1.1400 psychological area. It posted the highest close since mid-March. It consolidates above the 200-day moving average at 1.1350, now a support level. The 4 hours chart shows price above all of its key moving average, with the 20 SMA at 1.1320. The Momentum indicator turned to the downside while the RSI remains at extreme levels flat at 80, in overbought territory. The risk of more gains will likely rise with a consolidation on top of 1.1400. The pair gained more than 200 pips from a week ago, so some range trading looks increasingly possible. The positive tone is intact, as long as price holds above 1.1330.
Support levels: 1.1380 1.1350 1.1330
Resistance levels: 1.1405 1.1420 1.1440
