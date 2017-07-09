EUR/USD analysis: tapering postponed on EUR's strength

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1998

The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.2058, but settled around 1.2000, as a result of the ECB's latest monetary policy meeting. As largely expected, Draghi & Co. left the overnight rate unchanged at record lows of 0.0%, while repeating their stance on maintaining QE until December 2017, or longer if needed. The pair's advance came with the press conference, as despite Draghi tried to convince market' that substantial accommodation is still needed, speculative interest didn't buy it. He repeated multiple times that volatility in the exchange rate is a source of uncertainty, but the market once again ignored him. Also, the ECB offered fresh economic projections, revising growth slightly higher, and inflation slowly lower for the next years, while Draghi ended reckoning that more details on tapering will be unveiled next October.

Adding to the bullish case of the pair were US employment figures released ahead of US opening, as weekly unemployment claims jumped to the highest since late 2012, up to 298,000 in the week ending September 2nd, an increase of 62,000 from previous week. Nonfarm business productivity increased by 1.5% during the second quarter of 2017, although unit labor cost, in the same period, increased just by 0.2% from previous 0.6%.

The technical outlook for the pair is bullish, although investors are now doubting how much higher they could take price, an anyway maintain QE tapering on the horizon. Would Draghi dare to extend it beyond December, if the EUR keeps rising? Up for fifth consecutive day, and at its highest for the week, the pair would need to develop some strength above the 1.2030 level to be able to run further higher, towards the yearly high and beyond. Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price has continuously recovered from a bullish 20 SMA, currently around 1.1925, whilst technical indicators are partially losing upward strength, but holding near overbought levels, leaving limited room for a sharp downward correction.

Support levels: 1.1960 1.1925 1.1870

Resistance levels: 1.2030 1.2070 1.2110

