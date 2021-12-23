EUR/USD

The EUR/USD broke out of the previous trading range to the upside. The surge ended at the 1.1340 mark, which served as resistance. By the middle of Thursday's trading, the pair had retreated and had almost reached the 1.1300 mark.

A move below the 1.1300 mark could immediately find support in the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 1.1290. Below the SMAs, the weekly simple pivot point was located at 1.1276.

Meanwhile, a recovery of the pair might find short term resistance in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1329, before reaching the 1.1340 level. If the EUR/USD surges above 1.1340, most likely resistance could be provided by the 1.1360 December high level zone.