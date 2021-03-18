On Wednesday, at 18:00 GMT the EUR/USD started a surge, which was caused by the US Federal Reserve, which revealed that it would not hike interest rates and that monetary stimulus would remain intact. This beat down the USD and caused a surge to the 1.1990 mark. However, by the middle of Thursday, the rate had returned to the support of the 1.1910/1.1915 zone.



If the support zone holds, the rate would face the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point in the 1.1920/1.1930 zone. In the case of these technical levels not providing resistance, the pair might reach the 1.1950 level.



On the other hand, if the support zone fails to hold, the pair most likely would reach for the support of the zone above the 1.1880 level.