EUR/USD

The support of the zone above the 1.1750 mark has held and caused a recovery of the EUR/USD currency exchange rate. By the middle of Monday's European trading hours, the pair had reached the resistance of the 1.1800 mark.

In the case that the surge would continue, the currency exchange rate might reach for the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1819 and the late July high level zone above the 1.1820 level.

On the other hand, a potential decline would look for support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1.1775 and afterwards, the support zone near 1.1750.