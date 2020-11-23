EUR/USD Analysis: Stuck in a familiar range below 1.1900 mark ahead of Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD continued with its struggle to make it through the 1.1890-1.1900 resistance.

Softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD and prompted some selling on Friday.

Dovish Fed expectations, vaccine optimism kept a lid on any strong gains for the buck.

The EUR/USD pair gained some positive traction on Friday, albeit continued with its struggle to break above the 1.1890-1.1900 barrier. The early uptick was exclusively sponsored by a subdued US dollar price action, led by conflicting signals about the US COVID-19 relief package. Reports indicated that US Senate Republican and Democrat leaders have agreed to resume negotiations on coronavirus stimulus measures. The positive development, to a larger extent, was offset by the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to end some of the pandemic relief for struggling businesses.

The greenback was further pressured by speculations for additional monetary easing by the Fed, amid growing concerns about the economic fallout from new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. Hence, the key focus will be on this week's release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will be scrutinized for the possibility of such an action as soon as the December meeting. Meanwhile, a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the USD and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the major, rather prompted fresh selling at higher levels.

The pair retreated around 40 pips from daily swing highs and finally settled in the red, around mid-1.1800, erasing the previous day's positive move. Despite the pullback, the pair remained well within a familiar trading range and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The optimism over the prospect of an early rollout of coronavirus vaccines undermined the greenback's safe-haven status, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the pair's modest uptick during the Asian session.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash Eurozone PMI prints for November. The data will assist investors to gauge the true extent of economic damage caused by the second wave of coronavirus infections in the region. Later during the early North American session, the preliminary version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMI will influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment should produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and any further positive move is more likely to remain capped near monthly tops, around the 1.1920 region. Bulls might still wait for some follow-through buying above the mentioned hurdle before positioning for additional gains towards the key 1.2000 psychological mark. A subsequent move beyond YTD tops, around the 1.2010 region, should pave the way for an extension of the upward trajectory and push the pair towards the 1.2065-75 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.2100 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1850 area now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. This is followed by last week’s low, around the 1.1815 region, and the 1.1800 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards the 1.1750-45 region. A convincing breakthrough will negate any near-term bullish bias and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move, possibly towards testing the 1.1600 mark.