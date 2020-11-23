EUR/USD Analysis: Stuck in a familiar range below 1.1900 mark ahead of Eurozone PMIs

- EUR/USD continued with its struggle to make it through the 1.1890-1.1900 resistance.
- Softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD and prompted some selling on Friday.
- Dovish Fed expectations, vaccine optimism kept a lid on any strong gains for the buck.
The EUR/USD pair gained some positive traction on Friday, albeit continued with its struggle to break above the 1.1890-1.1900 barrier. The early uptick was exclusively sponsored by a subdued US dollar price action, led by conflicting signals about the US COVID-19 relief package. Reports indicated that US Senate Republican and Democrat leaders have agreed to resume negotiations on coronavirus stimulus measures. The positive development, to a larger extent, was offset by the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to end some of the pandemic relief for struggling businesses.
The greenback was further pressured by speculations for additional monetary easing by the Fed, amid growing concerns about the economic fallout from new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. Hence, the key focus will be on this week's release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will be scrutinized for the possibility of such an action as soon as the December meeting. Meanwhile, a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the USD and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the major, rather prompted fresh selling at higher levels.
The pair retreated around 40 pips from daily swing highs and finally settled in the red, around mid-1.1800, erasing the previous day's positive move. Despite the pullback, the pair remained well within a familiar trading range and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The optimism over the prospect of an early rollout of coronavirus vaccines undermined the greenback's safe-haven status, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the pair's modest uptick during the Asian session.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash Eurozone PMI prints for November. The data will assist investors to gauge the true extent of economic damage caused by the second wave of coronavirus infections in the region. Later during the early North American session, the preliminary version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMI will influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment should produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and any further positive move is more likely to remain capped near monthly tops, around the 1.1920 region. Bulls might still wait for some follow-through buying above the mentioned hurdle before positioning for additional gains towards the key 1.2000 psychological mark. A subsequent move beyond YTD tops, around the 1.2010 region, should pave the way for an extension of the upward trajectory and push the pair towards the 1.2065-75 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.2100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.1850 area now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. This is followed by last week’s low, around the 1.1815 region, and the 1.1800 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards the 1.1750-45 region. A convincing breakthrough will negate any near-term bullish bias and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move, possibly towards testing the 1.1600 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD ekes out gains, heading towards1.1900 amid covid vaccine optimism. The pair is up over 1% this quarter despite renewed virus crisis across the Eurozone. Euro's resilience may end if Eurozone PMIs due on Monday miss expectations.
GBP/USD refreshes two-month highs above 1.3300, eyes UK PMIs
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3300, at the highest levels in two months. The UK, EU stay optimistic over a Brexit deal despite three key sticking points. Reports of easing of UK covid restrictions and the vaccine optimism underpin the cable. UK Preliminary PMIs in focus.
Gold: Upside remains capped below 200-hour SMA
Gold treads water, struggling to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle at $1876. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.
The week ahead: Three things to watch
The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.