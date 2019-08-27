EUR/USD Current price: 1.1104

German economic growth confirmed at -0.1% in the second quarter of the year.

US CB Consumer Confidence seen down to 129.3 from 135.7 previously.

EUR/USD at risk of extending its decline toward the 1.1065 support.

The EUR/USD pair hovers around the 1.1103, confined ever since the day started, to the lower end of Monday’s range. Market players seem clueless amid uncertainty related to the US-China trade relationship, as despite some encouraging comments from US President Trump, tensions are set to escalate. Data didn’t help as the final version of German Q2 GDP came in as expected, with economic growth shrinking by 0.1% in the second quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury yields curve is inverted. It has been moving back and forth for the last couple of weeks, but the 10-year yield has been steady at 1.50%, while that of the 2-year note stands at 1.52% spurring concerns about a US recession. Wall Street is set to open modestly higher, with Asian and European indexes having traded mixed.

The US macroeconomic calendar has little to offer today, with the most relevant figure being the CB Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 129.3 from the previous 135.7.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is finding intraday support at the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide at 1.1095, while the daily high so far has been 1.1115. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA is directionless, a couple of pips above the mentioned Fibonacci support, while the 100 SMA also lacks directional strength at around 1.1150. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain within positive levels, the Momentum lacking directional strength and the RSI gaining downward traction. Overall, the risk is skewed to the downside, although it seems unlikely that the decline could extend beyond the 1.1065 support given the limited demand for the greenback.

Support levels: 1.1095 1.1065 1.1025

Resistance levels: 1.1125 1.1160 1.1195