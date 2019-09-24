EUR/USD Current price: 1.1001

German IFO Survey showed an improvement in business sentiment in September.

US Consumer Confidence foreseen retreating monthly basis.

EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish despite extending its bounce.

The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day hovering a few pips below the 1.1000 figure, confined to a tight 20 pips range. A better market mood kept it afloat, amid news related to trade war, with relief comments from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. Speaking late Monday, Mnuchin said that trade talks will resume in two weeks, and said that the visit of Chinese representatives to US farming states was canceled at his request.

Germany released the September IFO survey, which showed that the Business Climate improved more than anticipated, hitting 94.6 from 94.3 previously. The advance was due to a better assessment of the current situation, although expectations remain depressed, with the index down to 90.8 from 91.3 previously.

The US will release today some minor data, which includes the S&P Home Price Index for July, the Housing Price Index for the same month, and September Consumer Confidence and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is struggling to recover the 1.1000 level ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retaining the sour tone in its 4 hours chart, as it continues developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA heading south below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart stand directionless within negative levels, reflecting the lack of directional conviction. The bearish case could firm up on a break below 1.0980, while the upside would likely remain limited by selling interest aligned between 1.1020 and 1.1045.

Support levels: 1.0980 1.0955 1.0920

Resistance levels: 1.1010 1.1045 1.1085