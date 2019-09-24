EUR/USD Current price: 1.1001
- German IFO Survey showed an improvement in business sentiment in September.
- US Consumer Confidence foreseen retreating monthly basis.
- EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish despite extending its bounce.
The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day hovering a few pips below the 1.1000 figure, confined to a tight 20 pips range. A better market mood kept it afloat, amid news related to trade war, with relief comments from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. Speaking late Monday, Mnuchin said that trade talks will resume in two weeks, and said that the visit of Chinese representatives to US farming states was canceled at his request.
Germany released the September IFO survey, which showed that the Business Climate improved more than anticipated, hitting 94.6 from 94.3 previously. The advance was due to a better assessment of the current situation, although expectations remain depressed, with the index down to 90.8 from 91.3 previously.
The US will release today some minor data, which includes the S&P Home Price Index for July, the Housing Price Index for the same month, and September Consumer Confidence and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is struggling to recover the 1.1000 level ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retaining the sour tone in its 4 hours chart, as it continues developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA heading south below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart stand directionless within negative levels, reflecting the lack of directional conviction. The bearish case could firm up on a break below 1.0980, while the upside would likely remain limited by selling interest aligned between 1.1020 and 1.1045.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0955 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1010 1.1045 1.1085
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to regain 1.1000
The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels. US Consumer Confidence up next.
GBP/USD nears daily highs on Brexit hopes
News that the UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson’s Parliament suspension has been unlawful underpin Sterling this Tuesday, as the odds are against a hard-Brexit.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.
Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.