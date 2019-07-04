The USD continues to be weighed down by falling US bond yields/Fed rate cut bets.

The EUR bulls fail to capitalize on the up-move amid prospects of ECB policy easing.

Investors now eye speeches by the ECB officials for some meaningful trading impetus.

The EUR/USD pair continued with its two-way price action on Wednesday, though lacked any firm direction and finally settled with modest losses near two-week lows. The pair did witness a minor intraday bump in reaction to disappointing US macro data - showing that private-sector employers added less-than-expected 102K new jobs in June while the ISM non-manufacturing PMI fell to 55.1 as compared to 55.9 expected and 56.9 previous. The greenback was further pressurized by tumbling US Treasury bond yields, which fell to the lowest in more than 2-1/2 years amid expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates this month for the first time in a decade.

Adding to this, fading expectations for a quickly resolution to the prolonged US-China trade dispute further hurt sentiment surrounding the buck, though the pair failed to capitalize on the intraday uptick, rather met with some fresh supply at higher levels in the wake of increasing bets that the European Central Bank (ECB) will also cut interest rates to bolster the region's economy. This coupled with the fact that IMF Director Christine Lagarde - perceived as a policy dove, has been nominated to be the next European Central Bank President dragged the German bund yields to record lows and affected negatively on the shared currency.

The pair remained well within a three-day-old trading range through the Asian session on Thursday as market participants now look forward to scheduled speeches by the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane and Vice President De Guindos for some meaningful impetus. On the economic data front, the only scheduled release of the Euro-zone retail sales figures for May might influence the common currency and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities. Meanwhile, liquidity is likely to remain thin on the back of Independence Day holiday in the US, which might lead to a subdued/range-bound price action ahead of Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed for the major and traders are more likely to wait for a decisive breakthrough the near-term trading range before positioning for a fresh leg of a directional move. Immediate support is pegged near the 1.1275-70 region - marking 61.8% Fibo. level of the 1.1181-1.1412 recent up-move, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 1.1200 round figure mark with some intermediate support near the 1.1235 area. A follow-through selling will signal the resumption of the prior bearish trend and pave the way for a subsequent fall towards the next major support near the 1.1130 zone.

On the flip side, the 1.1310-20 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair towards 23.6% Fibo. level - around the 1.1355-60 region, en-route the 1.1400 round figure mark. The positive momentum could further get extended towards back challenging March monthly swing highs, around the 1.1445-50 region ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.