EUR/USD Analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 1.1100 handle amid mixed trade headlines

- Dismal data-led USD weakness helped EUR/USD to gain some traction on Wednesday.
- Positive trade-related headlines extended some support to the buck and capped gains.
- Investors now look forward to some second-tier releases for some short-term impetus.
The EUR/USD pair gained some intraday positive traction on Wednesday and climbed to one-month tops, levels beyond the 1.1100 handle. Bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the momentum and the pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the previous session's narrow trading range. Some renewed US dollar weakness, triggered by dismal US macro data, turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the major.
The greenback took a hit after yet another disappointing ADP report, which showed that private-sector employment increased by 67K in November as compared to 140K expected. Adding to this, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also missed consensus estimates and fell to 53.9 for November from 54.7 previous. The USD found some support following upbeat trade-related comments from the US President Donald Trump, saying that talks with China were going very well.
This came on the back of the earlier report, suggesting that the two sides are moving closer to a deal before the new US tariffs on Chinese products kick in on December 15. The report also indicated that the agreement will include the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal, despite escalating tensions over the passage of Hong Kong and Xinjiang bills. However, the fact that Trump on Tuesday indicated that a trade deal with China may not come until after the 2020 US presidential election kept a lid on the latest optimism.
The overnight pullback lacked any strong follow-through and the pair held steady through the Asian session on Thursday. Apart from the incoming trade-related headlines, market participants will further take cues from German Factory Orders data for October. The EU will also publish retail sales data for October and revised Q3 GDP growth figures. The US economic docket features some second-tier releases, the usual initial weekly jobless claims and trade balance data, which might provide some impetus ahead of the more relevant US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much, except that the pair's inability to find acceptance above the 1.1100 handle might turn the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through weakness before confirming that the recent bullish momentum might have already run out of the steam and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Immediate support is pegged near mid-1.1000s and is closely followed by the 1.1025 horizontal level, which if broken will reinforce the bearish outlook. Below the mentioned support, the pair might turn vulnerable to slide back below the key 1.10 psychological mark and aim towards testing the next support near the 1.0955-50 region ahead of the 1.0900 handle.
