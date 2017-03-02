EUR/USD analysis: still poised to challenge the upside

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0777

The EUR/USD pair extended the rally coming from early January in these last few days, reaching a new yearly high of 1.0828, settling finally at 1.0777, above a bearish 100 DMA for the first time since October 2016. Dollar's weakness was fueled by a neutral FOMC's stance in its latest meeting, and a mixed employment report coming from the US. The January NFP report showed that job's creation remains strong, as the country added 227,000 new jobs, but wage growth slowed to 2.5% yearly basis from previous 2.9%, while on a month-to-month comparison wages advanced 0.1% against 0.2% expected or the 0.4% previous. The unemployment rate ticked higher, from 4.7% to 4.8% as the participation rate increased to 62.9%, a four-month high.

Eurozone data released at the beginning of the day was also mixed, as retail sales declined by 0.3% in December, but the final Markit services and composite PMIs for the region, signaled continued economic expansion at the beginning of the year, with the EU composite PMI printing 54.4, matching December reading and the highest since May 2011. For this upcoming week the macroeconomic calendar will be light, which means that attention will remain on politics.

From a technical point of view, the pair is poised to extend its advance according to technical readings in the daily chart, as indicators have recovered from a downward correction within positive territory, maintaining their bullish slopes. In the same chart, the 20 DMA presents a bullish slope, hovering near the 1.0710 Fibonacci support, the 38.2% retracement of the November/January decline, while the 100 DMA maintains a bearish slope, a few pips above the region. In the 4 hours chart, the price is stuck around a bullish 20 SMA, but the 100 SMA stands also in the 1.0700/10 region, while technical indicators turned higher in neutral territory. The 50% retracement of the mentioned slide stands around 1.0820, while the 1.0800/40 region has proved strong all through 2015 and 2016, being the resistance area to beat to confirm a steeper advance this week.

Support levels: 1.0750 1.0710 1.0650

Resistance levels: 1.0800 1.0840 1.0885

