EUR/USD analysis: still no love for the greenback

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1813

The EUR/USD pair settled lower this Tuesday, but not far below a fresh 2017 high of 1.1845, on a pretty busy macroeconomic day. Data coming from both economies was mixed, with some ups and some downs, nothing however, defining. In the EU, preliminary Q2 GDP came as expected at 06%, up from a previously revised 0.5%, recording the strongest annual growth in six years. The final Markit manufacturing PMI for the region index came in at 56.6 from a flash estimate of 56.8 and June final reading of 57.4, growing at a slower pace, but still indicating expansion in the region.

In the US, personal spending decreased by 0.1% in June, while incomes remained flat when compared to a month earlier, although the PCE index, brought some relief to the greenback posting an annual growth of 1.4%, whilst the core figure resulted at 1.5%, matching previous, but above the expected 1.3%. Given the poor quarterly released attached to GDP last Friday, the inflation component was almost dollar's supportive. More relevant, the ISM manufacturing PMI for July ended at 56.3, down from previous 57.8, a sign of steady growth in the country.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair remained contained below the roof of the ascendant channel, but above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA currently around 1.1760. The Momentum indicator pulled sharply lower from overbought territory, while the RSI indicator also heads modestly lower, but holding around 65, yet given the shallow price retracement, chances remain towards the upside, with a bullish breakout of the daily high favoring an extension towards 1.1900 and beyond for this Wednesday.

Support levels: 1.1780 1.1750 1.1715

Resistance levels: 1.1845 1.1870 1.1910

