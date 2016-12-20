EUR/USD analysis: still bearish, despite intraday volume shrinking further

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0391

The American dollar trimmed Monday losses add extended its gains to fresh weekly highs against most of its major rivals, resulting in the EUR/USD pair plummeting to a fresh 14-year low of 1.0352 ahead of Wall Street's opening. Greenback's gains were triggered by the Bank of Japan overnight, standing pat of monetary policy and rising the economic outlook. In Europe, the EU Current Account for October recorded a surplus of €28.4 billion from an upwardly revised €27.7 billion in September. Also, German's Producer Prices Index rose by 0.1% in November and when compared to a year earlier, the first positive annual rate of change since June 2013. Monthly basis, the PPI rose by 0.3%, indicating steady recovery during the last quarter of the year in the EU's largest economy. There were no major releases in the US that will release its November Existing Home Sales figures this Wednesday, expected to have retreated modestly from October outstanding readings.

As for the technical outlook, the pair is poised to extend its decline and to close the day a few pips below the 1.0400 level, despite volume is likely to shrink further during the upcoming days amid winter holidays. Short term, the bearish momentum has eased, given that the 20 SMA has lost its downward strength, turning flat around 1.0420, whilst the Momentum indicator aims modestly higher within negative territory and the RSI indicator posted a tepid bounce from oversold readings, now at 35, indicating the absence of buying interest, with the intraday recovery rather due to some profit taking. The daily low was set at 1.0352, with a downward extension expected to extend towards the 1.0300 region this Wednesday.

Support levels: 1.0350 1.0320 1.0280

Resistance levels: 1.0480 1.0520 1.0560

