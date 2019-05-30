EUR/USD Current price: 1.1138

US Q1 GDP came as expected, failed to trigger relevant moves.

Several EU countries celebrate a holiday, exacerbating the quietness around the pair.

The EUR/USD pair hovered around 1.1130 for most of the first two sessions of the day, a result of a light calendar in Asia and holidays in some EU countries that keep local markets closed, and the macroeconomic calendar also empty of relevant data. The risk-averse sentiment persists, as tensions between China and the US continuously increased through verbal darts coming from both parts. The main market concern is that the trade war will only deepen the ongoing global economic downturn.

The US just released the first revision of Q1 GDP, previously estimated at 3.2% now at 3.1% as expected. Initial jobless claims for the week ended May 24 resulted at 215K also matching the market's forecast. Core quarterly PCE prices, however, were revised to 0.4% from the previous and the expected 0.6%, weighing just modestly on the greenback. Also, Wholesale Inventories increased by 0.7% in March, much worse than the 0.2% expected. After Wall Street's opening, the country will release April Pending Home Sales, seen advancing 0.9% MoM.

The EUR/USD pair heads into the US opening trading within familiar levels, below 1.1150, the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are barely recovering, still close to oversold readings, while the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope above the current level and below the larger ones, keeping the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.1105 1.1070 1.1025

Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1185 1.1220

