EUR/USD Current price: 1.1138
- US Q1 GDP came as expected, failed to trigger relevant moves.
- Several EU countries celebrate a holiday, exacerbating the quietness around the pair.
The EUR/USD pair hovered around 1.1130 for most of the first two sessions of the day, a result of a light calendar in Asia and holidays in some EU countries that keep local markets closed, and the macroeconomic calendar also empty of relevant data. The risk-averse sentiment persists, as tensions between China and the US continuously increased through verbal darts coming from both parts. The main market concern is that the trade war will only deepen the ongoing global economic downturn.
The US just released the first revision of Q1 GDP, previously estimated at 3.2% now at 3.1% as expected. Initial jobless claims for the week ended May 24 resulted at 215K also matching the market's forecast. Core quarterly PCE prices, however, were revised to 0.4% from the previous and the expected 0.6%, weighing just modestly on the greenback. Also, Wholesale Inventories increased by 0.7% in March, much worse than the 0.2% expected. After Wall Street's opening, the country will release April Pending Home Sales, seen advancing 0.9% MoM.
The EUR/USD pair heads into the US opening trading within familiar levels, below 1.1150, the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are barely recovering, still close to oversold readings, while the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope above the current level and below the larger ones, keeping the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.1105 1.1070 1.1025
Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1185 1.1220
EUR/USD bounces from daily lows, stands pat daily basis
The EUR/USD pair bounced right after London fix, with no apparent reason for dollar's retracement. Still, the pair stands 15 pips away from daily lows, as risk aversion related to US-China trade tensions remains as the main market motor.
GBP/USD loses 1.2600 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback advances amid renewed demand for the safe-haven currency and despite unimpressive local data. Pound weighed by persistent uncertainty related to the future of Brexit.
USD/JPY loses momentum ahead of 110, trades in upper half of daily range near 109.90
After failing to take advantage of the broad USD strength earlier this week with the sour market sentiment helping the JPY stay resilient against its major rivals as a safe-haven, the USD/JPY pair gained traction on Thursday and advanced to a weekly high of 109.93 in the last hour before going into a consolidation phase.
Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) breaks back into the $9000 territory
Bitcoin price in the second half of the session on Thursday has broken out to the upside. Bullish momentum maintaining its current course, as the price breaks back into the $9000 territory, the first time since May 2018.
Gold rallies to session tops, beyond $1280 level
Gold reversed an early dip to one-week lows and rallied to fresh daily tops, above $1280 level during the early North-American session.