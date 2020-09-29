USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to gain traction on Monday.

Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases helped limit the USD pullback and capped gains.

Investors now look forward to the first US presidential debate for meaningful impetus.

The US dollar kicked off a new week on a downbeat note and assisted the EUR/USD pair to stage a modest bounce from two-month lows. Upbeat Chinese data released over the weekend and optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus provided a strong boost to the global risk sentiment. The upbeat market mood dented the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. However, signs that the Eurozone’s coronavirus situation was worsening amid the second wave of the outbreak held bulls from placing any aggressive bets. Market worries were further fueled by the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's comments, saying that the external value of the shared currency has an impact on inflation. Lagarde further added that policymakers will monitor currency movements, which further collaborated towards capping gains for the major.

Meanwhile, the USD pullback lacked any strong follow-through on the back of worries about a surge in new COVID-19 infections and political uncertainty in the US. Investors remain concerned about a smooth transfer of power if President Donald Trump losses the election in early November. Hence, the key focus will be on the first presidential debate, scheduled later this Tuesday. Apart from this, developments on the US fiscal stimulus bill and important US macro data, including the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. In the meantime, investors are likely to remain cautious, rather prefer to stay on the sidelines in the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone. This, in turn, could lead to a subdued/range-bound trading action.

Later during the early North American session, speeches by influential FOMC members will be looked upon for some impetus. On the economic data front, the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the attempted is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1168-1.2011 positive move, around the 1.1700 mark. Any subsequent move up will be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 1.1760-65 strong horizontal support breakpoint. That said, some follow-through buying beyond 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.1790 area – nearing the 23.6% Fibo. level – will negate any near-term bearish bias.

On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.1625-20 region and is closely followed by 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.1600 mark. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a slide to challenge the key 1.1500 psychological mark. The latter marks an important confluence region – comprising of the 61.8% Fibo. level and 100-day SMA – and should now act as a strong base for the major.