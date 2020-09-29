- USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to gain traction on Monday.
- Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases helped limit the USD pullback and capped gains.
- Investors now look forward to the first US presidential debate for meaningful impetus.
The US dollar kicked off a new week on a downbeat note and assisted the EUR/USD pair to stage a modest bounce from two-month lows. Upbeat Chinese data released over the weekend and optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus provided a strong boost to the global risk sentiment. The upbeat market mood dented the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. However, signs that the Eurozone’s coronavirus situation was worsening amid the second wave of the outbreak held bulls from placing any aggressive bets. Market worries were further fueled by the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's comments, saying that the external value of the shared currency has an impact on inflation. Lagarde further added that policymakers will monitor currency movements, which further collaborated towards capping gains for the major.
Meanwhile, the USD pullback lacked any strong follow-through on the back of worries about a surge in new COVID-19 infections and political uncertainty in the US. Investors remain concerned about a smooth transfer of power if President Donald Trump losses the election in early November. Hence, the key focus will be on the first presidential debate, scheduled later this Tuesday. Apart from this, developments on the US fiscal stimulus bill and important US macro data, including the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. In the meantime, investors are likely to remain cautious, rather prefer to stay on the sidelines in the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone. This, in turn, could lead to a subdued/range-bound trading action.
Later during the early North American session, speeches by influential FOMC members will be looked upon for some impetus. On the economic data front, the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the attempted is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1168-1.2011 positive move, around the 1.1700 mark. Any subsequent move up will be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 1.1760-65 strong horizontal support breakpoint. That said, some follow-through buying beyond 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.1790 area – nearing the 23.6% Fibo. level – will negate any near-term bearish bias.
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.1625-20 region and is closely followed by 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.1600 mark. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a slide to challenge the key 1.1500 psychological mark. The latter marks an important confluence region – comprising of the 61.8% Fibo. level and 100-day SMA – and should now act as a strong base for the major.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent corrective advance towards 1.1700, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board, despite the risk-on market mood. Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus ahead of the first US Presidential election debate.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight
GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries while holding gains above 1.2850. The cable extends gains, mainly driven by the Brexit-positive headlines but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.
Gold looks north, two key levels to watch out
Gold started out the US NFP week on a solid footing, rallying nearly $20 on Monday. The metal bounced-off the SMA100 one-day support for the third straight day, courtesy of the broad retreat in the USD from two-month peaks.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed
WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.