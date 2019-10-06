EUR/USD analysis: stalls at 1.1330 and takes a breather

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1317

The EUR/USD lost steam on Monday and pulled back from highs struck last Friday in the vicinity of 1.1347. The euro rose sharply versus the dollar last week, lifted by a disappointing nonfarm payrolls report, which changed expectations over the Federal Reserve path on rates. However, the shared currency came under mild pressure on Monday amid reports suggesting the European Central Bank is worried about the exchange rate and might consider an interest rate cut, while on the flip side, the greenback was supported by Trump’s announcement that the US will refrain from imposing tariffs on Mexico while both countries secured a deal to curb inflows of central-American migrants to the US.

From a technical viewpoint, EUR/USD retains the short-term bullish tone, although the consolidative phase could extend for a little while as indicators correct from extreme readings in 4-hour charts. On the upside, EUR/USD needs a clear break of the 1.1350 area (last week’s highs) and 1.1367 (200-day SMA) to pave the way towards 1.1450, where March’s peak stands as next big resistance area. On the other hand, pullbacks should remain contained by the 1.1255 zone (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 1.1107/1.1347 rally). A break here would risk the short-term positive perspective and push the pair lower to the 1.1200/1.1195 area (psychological level/50% Fibo level).

Support levels: 1.1290 1.1255 1.1200

Resistance levels: 1.1350 1.1385 1.1400

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD