EUR/USD analysis: "something phenomenal" coming

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0662

For a change, the American dollar advanced in the US afternoon, tracking a rally in US stocks after US President Trump said that his administration will be announcing "something phenomenal in terms of taxes" during the upcoming weeks. Dollar gains are tepid to say the least, and the currency is mixed across the board, with the EUR and the JPY underperforming, but commodity-related currencies holding on to gains. The EUR/USD pair gave back its Wednesday's gains, but held above the weekly low of 1.0640, settling some 20 pips above this last by the end of the US session. Seems stocks traders are believing Mr. president's words, but across the FX market, traders are not convinced, particularly after FED's Bullard said that rates can remain low all through 2017.

There was little in the fundamental news that could affect the pair this Thursday, with minor releases both shores of the Atlantic. Germany released its December trade balance data, showing a lower-than-expected surplus of €18.4B from a previously revised €21.8B. Imports in the month were unchanged, but exports plunged by 3.3%. For the whole 2016, exports increased by 1.2%, while imports by 0.6%, exceeding 2015 figures. In the US, weekly unemployment claims beat expectations, falling to a three-month low of 234K against the 250K expected, while wholesale inventories remained unchanged at 1%.

Technically, the pair is at risk of falling further, as in the 4 hours chart, the price was contained by a bearish 20 SMA that extended its slide below the 100 SMA, while technical indicators have been unable to recover into positive territory, and particularly the RSI, has resumed its decline within negative territory, now heading south around 38. Adding to the bearish case is the fact that the pair was unable to regain the 1.0700 threshold, discouraging bulls. Below 1.0640, the pair has scope to extend its decline down to the 1.0580/90 this Friday.

Support levels: 1.0640 1.0610 1.0585

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800

