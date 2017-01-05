EUR/USD analysis: soft US data favors a bullish breakout

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0902

The EUR/USD pair closed the day flat around 1.0900 in a choppy start to the week. Trading was limited as European markets were closed due to Labor Day, with low volumes extending all through the day. Macroeconomic developments didn't look good for the greenback, as according to official releases, personal income rose by 0.2% in March, missing expectations of 0.3%, while personal spending remained flat, against market's forecast of a 0.2% advance. The same report also showed that inflation slowed, as core PCE price index fell by 0.2% when compared to February, while the year-on-year reading surged by 1.8%, below previous 2.1%. Also, the final Markit manufacturing PMI for April was confirmed at 52.8, while the ISM manufacturing PMI came in at 54.8, below March's 57.2. Despite data were still compatible with growth, the US economic activity seems to have peaked late 2016, with growth decelerating. Also, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that it could take up to two years to have economic growth reach 3%, pouring some further cold water over hopes of a hawkish Fed this week.

From a technical point of view, the pair has made little progress, still stuck around 1.0900 and confined within the 1.0820/1.0950 range set last week. The bullish potential, however, remains firm in the background, although cautious trading will likely persists. The pair enters the Asian session with the 4 hours chart showing that the price keeps hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators diverge from each other, but both stand around their mid-lines, maintaining the short term perspective neutral. The pair needs to accelerate beyond 1.0950 to be able to extend its rally pass 1.1000, with further soft US data exacerbating demand for the common currency.

Support levels: 1.0855 1.0820 1.0785

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.1000 1.1045

