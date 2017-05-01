EUR/USD analysis: soft Payroll can fuel the advance towards 1.0710

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0595

The EUR/USD pair hit its highest for the week, printing 1.0602 mid American afternoon, following the release of soft US employment figures, released one day before the monthly Nonfarm Payroll report. The greenback came under selling pressure after FED's Minutes showed high levels of uncertainty amid upcoming Trump's administration, and whilst the pace of rate hikes is expected to remain in two-three hikes for 2017, the news made investors gave second thoughts to dollar's sharp post-election rally.

In the EU, the Producer Price Index for November came in better-than-expected, as wholesale inflation rose by 0.3% in the month, and by 0.1% when compared to a year earlier, beating market's expectation, although the YoY reading suffered a strong set-back from previous 0.8%. As for US data, the Challenger Job Cuts report for December showed that the employers announced laid-off in the month that were 42% higher than those from a year earlier, when US employers announced plans to shed 33,627 jobs. The ADP private employment survey printed 153K, missing expectations of 170K while November reading suffer a 1,000 downward revision. Weekly unemployment claims, however, fell to 235K from a previously revised 263K. Dollar's decline pared after the release of the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which came in at 57.2 beating consensus of 56.6. The Markit services PMI reached 53.9 in December, from previous 53.4.

The technical picture is bullish as the day comes to an end, with the pair at 1.0595, and the 4 hours chart showing that the price settled above its 200 SMA for the first time since November 9th, and above the 23.6% retracement of the 1.1299/1.0340 decline. Additionally the Momentum indicator maintains its sharp upward slope within overbought territory, whilst the RSI indicator holds near oversold readings. The mentioned Fibonacci retracement stands at 1.0530, the immediate support and the level to break to deny further gains. A disappointing report on the other hand, can push the pair up to 1.0710, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline.

Support levels: 1.0530 1.0490 1.0445

Resistance levels: 1.0615 1.0650 1.0710

