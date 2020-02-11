EUR/USD remained under some heavy selling pressure for the sixth straight session on Monday.

Sustained buying surrounding the USD turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure.

Investors look forward to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony for a fresh directional impetus.

The US dollar extended its recent rally against the European counterpart and dragged the EUR/USD pair to fresh 2020 lows on the first day of a new trading week. Despite a positive mood around equity markets, worries about the spread of the deadly coronavirus continued benefitting the greenback's perceived safe-haven status and kept exerting pressure on the major.

The shared currency failed to gain any respite from the release of Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence, which dropped to 5.2 in February. The reading was better than consensus estimates but pointed to deteriorating investors' confidence amid growing concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus and deepening German manufacturing recession.

The pair added to last week's heavy losses and witnessed some follow-through heavy selling pressure for the sixth consecutive session on Monday, marking its longest losing streak since September. The pair fell to the lowest level since early October and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the 1.0900 round-figure mark.

The pair remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Tuesday as market participants now look forward to the European Commission's Economic Growth Forecast for a fresh impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semiannual testimony before the Congress, which might influence the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, oscillators on the daily chart are flashing slightly oversold conditions and thus, warrant some caution before placing any fresh bearish bets. However, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.0940 horizontal resistance. Any subsequent positive move is more likely to remain capped near a strong horizontal support break-point, now turned resistance, around the 1.0980 region.

On the flip side, slide below the 1.0900 mark might find some support near 2019 swing lows, around the 1.0880 region. Some follow-through selling below the mentioned support now seems to pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move late April/early May 2017 lows, near the 1.0825-20 zone.

