Persistent USD weakness helps the pair to build on the recent positive momentum.

Bulls take out a six-month-old descending trend-channel hurdle and 200-day SMA.

Monday's German IFO survey for June will now be eyed for a fresh trading impetus.

The EUR/USD pair added to its strong weekly gains and continued scaling higher on Friday, breaking through the very important 200-day SMA for the first time since early-May 2018. The bearish pressure surrounding the US Dollar remained unabated in the wake of the latest dovish shift by the FOMC - signalling a potential rate cut by the end of this year, and turned out to be one of the key factors fueling the positive momentum.

Meanwhile, the shared currency was broadly supported by data, showing no further deterioration in the Euro-zone PMIs rather indicated signs of improvement in Germany and France - the region's two largest economies. The positive momentum got an additional boost after the Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida reaffirmed the US central bank's dovish outlook and said that the case for providing more accommodation has increased.

The greenback was further pressurized by the disappointing release of flash US manufacturing PMI, which dropped further to 50.1 in June from the previous month's reading of 50.5. The pair posted its highest weekly close since early January and ticked higher, hitting fresh three-month tops during the Asian session on Monday and ahead of the key German IFO survey for June, scheduled for release at 08:00 GMT.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair finally confirmed a bullish break through a six-month-old descending trend-channel and a subsequent strength beyond 200-DMA sets the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair might now aim towards reclaiming the 1.1400 round figure mark before eventually darting to March monthly swing high, around the 1.1445-50 region. On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near mid-1.1300s (200-DMA) and is followed by the trend-channel resistance breakpoint, around the 1.1330-25 region, which should now act as a key near-term pivotal point for bullish traders.