EUR/USD analysis: shy recovery maintains the risk towards the downside

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1146

The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground after this Thursday, but the pair remained confined to a tight intraday range and near the lower end of its last 5-week extend. The European macroeconomic calendar remained empty, while in the US, Fed's officers were once again in the wires talking about unwinding the balance sheet, despite latest weak inflation. Also, the country released its May Existing Home Sales figures, surprisingly better-than-expected, as home prices rose by 5.8% to a new record. Sales climbed 1.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.62 million in the month, from a downwardly revised 5.56 million in April. This Thursday, the US will release its usual weekly unemployment data, alongside with April housing price index and the Kansas manufacturing index.

From a technical point of view, the pair has found some support around 1.1125 the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish between 1.0606, April 10th low, and the high set this June at 1.1295. The pair has also a relevant low at 1.1109 posted on May 30th, with the lowest for the last five weeks being 1.1075, reached on May 18th. A break below this last will likely open doors for a steeper downward move, moreover as the price keeps moving away from the critical 1.1300 mark. In the meantime, the short term picture remains neutral-to-bearish, with the price holding below a strongly bearish 20 SMA that already broke below the 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold directionless near oversold readings.

Support levels: 1.1110 1.1075 1.1030

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD