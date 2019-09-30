A modest USD pullback prompted some intraday short-covering move on Friday.

The dominant risk-off mood helped limit the USD downfall and capped gains.

Traders now look forward to the prelim German CPI print for a fresh impetus.

Following an early dip to the 1.0900 neighbourhood, the lowest level since May 2017, the EUR/USD pair witnessed a modest corrective bounce on Friday and climbed to an intraday high level of 1.0959. The intraday uptick was supported by a modest US Dollar pullback, which remained on the defensive amid the ongoing political drama in the United States and lost some additional ground in the wake of mixed US economic releases. Data released on Friday showed that durable goods orders unexpectedly recorded a modest growth of 0.2% in August, while core durable goods orders - excluding transportation items - also reported a stronger than expected growth of 0.5%.

Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics

The positive readings, to a larger extent, were negated by weaker non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft and parts, seen as a proxy for business investment, which unexpectedly contracted by 0.2% as against a flat reading expected and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of +0.2% (0.4% reported earlier). This coupled with the fact that the US Personal Spending decelerated sharply to 0.1% rate in August, despite a goodish pickup in Personal Income expanding 0.1% MoM, prompted the USD bulls to take some profits off the table and remained supportive of the pair's attempted recovery.



Meanwhile, the recent US political turmoil over an impeachment inquiry against the US President Donald Trump continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which extended some support to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart and kept a lid on the pair's bounce from lows. The pair finally ended in the red for the second consecutive week and edged lower during the Asian session on Monday. Market participants now look forward to the prelim German consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus, though the pair remains on track to post its third straight monthly loss.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bearish traders have been facing some headwind near the 1.0900 round-figure mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's near-term trajectory. Below the mentioned handle, the pair seems all set to accelerate the slide towards May 2017 swing lows support near the 1.0840 region - coinciding with the lower end of a short-term descending trend-channel formation on the 4-hourly chart. Failure to defend the said support will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and pave the way for an extension of the pair's ongoing downward trajectory.



On the flip side, the top end of the mentioned trend-channel, currently near the 1.0965-70 region, now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.10 psychological mark. Subsequent strength beyond the 1.1015-20 horizontal resistance could get extended but seems more likely to remain capped near a three-month-old descending trend-line resistance – currently around the 1.1035-40 region.