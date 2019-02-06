EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1170
- The EU and the US will kick-start the week with updates on growth.
- Mexican President, López Obrador willing to make concessions to the US on the migration issue.
The EUR/USD pair closed the week with losses at 1.1170, despite the greenback edged lower at the end of the week, on the back of month-end fixing. Nevertheless, risk aversion kept the American currency on demand throughout these last few days, fueled by US´s protectionism measures extending their claws. On Thursday, US President Trump shocked the markets by announcing new tariffs on all Mexican imports, as punishment over illegal migration. Over the weekend, Mexican president, López Obrador, announced that the country could be ready to step up measures to contain migration, to reach a deal with the US, which may bring some relief at the beginning of the week. Still, news from the other open front, China, are not that encouraging. The country keeps applying countermeasures, now targeting US companies tagged as 'unreliable' and being added to a blacklist. The trade war globalization steepens, adding to fears of a worldwide economic downturn.
This upcoming week, the first of June will be a busy one, as it includes several first-tier macroeconomic releases, including the ECB monetary policy decision and the US Nonfarm Payroll report. On Monday, attention will be on the final versions of May Markit Manufacturing PMI for both economies, and the official ISM index in the US, this last, seen at 53.3 vs. the previous 52.8.
From a technical point of view, the pair retains its bearish stance, as, in the daily chart, the EUR/USD pair keeps developing below all of its moving averages, having met sellers around the 20 DMA Friday. Technical indicators have bounced from near oversold readings, but remain within negative levels, lacking sufficient strength to suggest an upward extension ahead. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the case for a continued advance seems a bit more sustainable, as the pair settled above a bearish 20 SMA, although capped by a mild-bearish 100 SMA, while technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes above their mid-lines.
Support levels: 1.1145 1.1105 1.1070
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1260
