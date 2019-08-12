EUR/USD Current price: 1.1204
- Currencies led by sentiment related to the trade war.
- A snap election in Italy limits demand for the common currency.
- EUR/USD bounced from a critical Fibonacci support at around 1.1165.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1200, recovering from a daily low of 1.1161, confined to familiar levels. The common currency came under pressure at the weekly opening amid news related to Italian political turmoil, following Salvini’s decision to call for a snap election. Nevertheless, escalating tensions between the US and China kept the greenback out of the market’s favor, mainly affected by the PBoC´s decision to set the reference exchange for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar. Risk aversion rules in the absence of relevant macroeconomic calendar, as none of these economies is publishing relevant macroeconomic data today. The dismal sentiment keeps equities in the red, although off their daily lows at the time being. Government bond yields remain depressed
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run after finding buyers at the 38.2% retracement of the same rally around 1.1165. The pair is technically neutral according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as it´s trapped between moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength around their midlines. The pair could gather some upward momentum on an extension beyond 1.1220, although buyers will likely cap the advance at around 1.1250. Bears are out of the picture at the time being.
Support levels: 1.1165 1.1125 1.1090
Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1250 1.1285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading above amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty
EUR/USD has pared its losses and trades above 1.1200 once again. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100 amid Brexit speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100, off the highs, but up on the day. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50. PM Johnson may visit Paris and Berlin.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Argentinian peso crashes on surprise election outcome, USD/ARS rises more than 30%
Argentinians went to the polls on Sunday for the primary election and centre-right President Mauricio Macri performed very poorly, receiving 32% of the votes against opposition's 47% according to the latest unofficial results.
Gold clings to modest gains above critical $1,500 handle
After advancing to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 last Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair moved sideways near the $1,500 mark on Thursday and Friday and continues to have a difficult time setting its next short-term direction today.