EUR/USD Current price: 1.1204

Currencies led by sentiment related to the trade war.

A snap election in Italy limits demand for the common currency.

EUR/USD bounced from a critical Fibonacci support at around 1.1165.

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1200, recovering from a daily low of 1.1161, confined to familiar levels. The common currency came under pressure at the weekly opening amid news related to Italian political turmoil, following Salvini’s decision to call for a snap election. Nevertheless, escalating tensions between the US and China kept the greenback out of the market’s favor, mainly affected by the PBoC´s decision to set the reference exchange for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar. Risk aversion rules in the absence of relevant macroeconomic calendar, as none of these economies is publishing relevant macroeconomic data today. The dismal sentiment keeps equities in the red, although off their daily lows at the time being. Government bond yields remain depressed

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run after finding buyers at the 38.2% retracement of the same rally around 1.1165. The pair is technically neutral according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as it´s trapped between moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength around their midlines. The pair could gather some upward momentum on an extension beyond 1.1220, although buyers will likely cap the advance at around 1.1250. Bears are out of the picture at the time being.

Support levels: 1.1165 1.1125 1.1090

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1250 1.1285