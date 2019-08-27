EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1090

German Gross Domestic Product confirmed at -0.1% in the second quarter.

USD out of the market’s favor amid fears of an escalation in the trade war.

EUR/USD to retest yearly lows on a break below 1.1051, the immediate support.

The EUR/USD pair spent Tuesday seesawing around the 1.1100 figure, finishing the day with modest losses around 1.1090. The American Dollar showed an uneven behavior across the board, as risk aversion took over the financial world. After Wall Street opened, the yield-curve inversion steepened, with the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note at around 1.47% and that of the 2-year note at 1.52%. Fears of a looming recession weighed on equities and fueled demand for safe-havens, while in the case of EUR/USD, the dollar is still the lesser of two evils. Earlier in the day, Germany confirmed its Q2 Gross Domestic Product at -0.1%, which reminded the market’s participants ECB’s determination to add as much stimulus as necessary. In the US, on the other hand, the CB Consumer Confidence Index for August, came in at 135.1, down from 135.8 in July although better than the 129.3 expected.

Meanwhile, trade jitters between the US and China persist, with speculative interest anticipating an escalation of tensions, therefore rushing into safe-haven assets. In the calendar this Wednesday there are no relevant macroeconomic releases. The most notorious figure will be the German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, foreseen at 9.6 in September from 9.7 in August, with no relevant data coming from the US.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair set a lower low for the week at 1.1085, with the risk skewed to the downside, although with slides expected to be limited, given the lack of substantial demand for the greenback. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading just below a Fibonacci level which left doors open for a downward extension toward 1.1051, also below a flat 20 SMA which converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have turned modestly lower, the Momentum just above its mid-line, but the RSI already at 45. Further declines toward the 1.1020 region are likely should the mentioned 1.1051 level give up.

Support levels: 1.1050 1.1020 1.0980

Resistance levels: 1.1125 1.1160 1.1195