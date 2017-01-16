EUR/USD analysis: sentiment to lead the way this Tuesday

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0601

The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.0600 this Monday, with the financial scene dominated by renewed fears about a hard Brexit, after an UK´s newspaper reported that PM Theresa May will go for it in her speech this Tuesday, according to “sources familiar with the prime minister’s thinking.” The dollar gapped higher against all of its European rivals as the Pound sank, although the common currency absorb the impact fairly, quickly filling the opening gap. The downward pressure resumed with London opening, but buying interest on a dip below the 1.0600 level kept the pair afloat. There were no relevant macroeconomic releases in Europe, while US markets were closed amid a local holiday, leading to a quiet consolidation during the American afternoon, with investors in cautious mode ahead of the upcoming UK's PM May speech.

From a technical point of view, the pair has partially lost the strong upward potential seen last week, although further declines will depend on the capability of the pair to break below the 1.0565 level, an immediate Fibonacci support. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has broken below a still bullish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator lost directional strength after entering bearish territory, and the RSI indicator holds flat around 50, rather reflecting the limited volume than suggesting further slides. A recovery above 1.0650 will likely put the EUR back in the bullish track, while a break below the mentioned Fibonacci support will open doors for a decline towards the 1.0480/90 price zone.

Support levels: 1.0565 1.0520 1.0485

Resistance levels: 1.0650 1.0710 1.0750

