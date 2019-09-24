EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1014

Data favored the EUR amid an improved Business Climate in Germany.

Trade war concerns eased following US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin comments.

EUR/USD modest uptick falling short of changing the negative stance.

Risk-related sentiment seesawed throughout this Tuesday, and so did majors across the FX board. The EUR/USD pair, which peaked at 1.1019, was underpinned during European trading hours by the imbalance between US and European data, and comments from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. The Germany IFO survey showed that the Business Climate improved more than anticipated in September, hitting 94.6 from 94.3 previously. The advance was due to a better assessment of the current situation, although expectations remain depressed, with the index down to 90.8 from 91.3 previously. In the US, on the other hand, the CB Consumer Confidence Index fell by more than anticipated in September, down to 125.1.

In the trade war front, Mnuchin said late Monday that the US and China would resume trade talks in two weeks, adding that the canceled trip of Chinese officers to farming states was at his request due to a timing issue and that those agricultural purchases would be made at a later time. His comments kept the mood high during the first half of the day. Sentiment deteriorated once US President delivered a speech in the United Nations General Assembly, offering some tough comments on China, as he asked from some “drastic change” in WTO policies while claiming China hasn’t adopted the promised reforms.

This Wednesday, the macroeconomic calendar for these two economies will be quite light, as in the EU, the only event scheduled is an ECB’s Non-Monetary Policy Meeting, while the US will release August New Home Sales and MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended September 21.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair surged on the back of dollar’s broad weakness, although it held within familiar levels, settling near its daily high. The short-term picture, however, shows that the upside potential remains limited as the pair is battling around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slump, unable to advance beyond it. Furthermore, and in the 4 hours chart, the pair is meeting sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which crossed below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered from their daily lows, but remain within negative levels and the RSI currently flat at around 49.

Support levels: 1.0980 1.0955 1.0920

Resistance levels: 1.1045 1.1085 1.1120