EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1014
- Data favored the EUR amid an improved Business Climate in Germany.
- Trade war concerns eased following US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin comments.
- EUR/USD modest uptick falling short of changing the negative stance.
Risk-related sentiment seesawed throughout this Tuesday, and so did majors across the FX board. The EUR/USD pair, which peaked at 1.1019, was underpinned during European trading hours by the imbalance between US and European data, and comments from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. The Germany IFO survey showed that the Business Climate improved more than anticipated in September, hitting 94.6 from 94.3 previously. The advance was due to a better assessment of the current situation, although expectations remain depressed, with the index down to 90.8 from 91.3 previously. In the US, on the other hand, the CB Consumer Confidence Index fell by more than anticipated in September, down to 125.1.
In the trade war front, Mnuchin said late Monday that the US and China would resume trade talks in two weeks, adding that the canceled trip of Chinese officers to farming states was at his request due to a timing issue and that those agricultural purchases would be made at a later time. His comments kept the mood high during the first half of the day. Sentiment deteriorated once US President delivered a speech in the United Nations General Assembly, offering some tough comments on China, as he asked from some “drastic change” in WTO policies while claiming China hasn’t adopted the promised reforms.
This Wednesday, the macroeconomic calendar for these two economies will be quite light, as in the EU, the only event scheduled is an ECB’s Non-Monetary Policy Meeting, while the US will release August New Home Sales and MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended September 21.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair surged on the back of dollar’s broad weakness, although it held within familiar levels, settling near its daily high. The short-term picture, however, shows that the upside potential remains limited as the pair is battling around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slump, unable to advance beyond it. Furthermore, and in the 4 hours chart, the pair is meeting sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which crossed below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered from their daily lows, but remain within negative levels and the RSI currently flat at around 49.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0955 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1045 1.1085 1.1120
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues
The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.
GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to the 1.2500 region following UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s decision on suspending Parliament. Sellers rejected the advance, with the greenback getting an additional boost from renewed trade war concerns. GBP/USD trades in the 1.2470 price zone.
USD/JPY hits 2-week lows under 107.00 and rebounds
The USD/JPY accelerated the slide from daily highs and bottomed at 106.98, the lowest level since September 9. From the lows, it bounced and currently trades at 107.35.
RBNZ Preview: a pause before another cut
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is having a monetary policy meeting early Wednesday and is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at 1.0%, after surprisingly cutting rates in August by 50bps.
Gold climbs toward $1,530 as market sentiment turns sour
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small gains near $1,520 and spent the first half of the day on Tuesday moving sideways near that level.