EUR/USD analysis: selling interest limited

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1358

The American dollar started the second quarter with a positive tone, edging higher against all of its major rivals this Monday, although holding not far from its recent lows. The EUR/USD pair retreated further after reaching a year high of 1.1445 late last week, settling in the 1.1360 region, in spite of strong EU data released early Europe. The final revision of the EU June Markit manufacturing PMIs showed that the sector's growth extended into the end of the second quarter, with the index up to 57.4, a fresh six-year high, and above flash estimate of 57.3. Across the region, readings were mixed with the German index up to 59.6, its highest in 74 months according to Markit, while Spain and French figures suffered modest downward revisions. Unemployment in the EU surged to 9.3% in May, above previous 9.25, but below from the 10.2% printed a year earlier. The dollar found support after the US opening in the ISM manufacturing report, as according to it, economic activity expanded for the 97th consecutive month, up to 57.8 in June from previous 54.9.

The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.1355 before paring losses, with selling interest limited after an early US close ahead of the July 4th holiday. From a technical point of view, the pair has broken below the 23.6% retracement of last week's rally, now the immediate resistance at 1.1380, but more relevant, the pair is retreating after approaching a major long-term resistance, the 1.1460 region, as the pair has been unable to surpass it pretty much since January 2015. Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price has also broken below a now horizontal 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator keeps heading south within bearish territory, and the RSI indicator heads south at 46, supporting some further slides ahead. The immediate support comes at 1.1340, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally, followed by Thursday's low of 1.1290. Below this last, an interim top will be confirmed, anticipating some additional declines for the following sessions.

Support levels: 1.1340 1.1290 1.1250

Resistance levels: 1.1380 1.1420 1.1460

