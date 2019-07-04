EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1283
- The US will publish this Friday, June employment data.
- A holiday in the US kept major pairs confined to tight intraday ranges.
Major pairs have held within limited intraday ranges this Thursday, amid a US holiday keeping trading volumes at minimums. The EUR/USD pair hovered in the 1.1270/80 price zone, with the quietness around the pair exacerbated by the absence of macroeconomic releases in Europe. The only event that worth mentioning was an interview given by ECB’s governing council member Olli Rehn, who said that the EU faces short-term challenged mostly linked to trade tensions, adding that the central bank has to be ready to react. He weighed the shared currency temporarily by adding that further monetary stimulus is needed until there is an improvement in economic and inflation prospects. Also, the German 10-year bund yield fell to a record low of -0.4%, now matching ECB’s deposit rate, a sign that risk remains off.
Quietness will likely extend into the first half of Friday, as the EU macroeconomic calendar only includes German May’s Factory Orders, seen decreasing by 0.1%MoM and by 5.7% YoY. The US, on the other hand, will publish the June Nonfarm Payrolls report. The country is expected to have added 160K new jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 3.6%. Wages are seen ticking just modestly higher. The report could result in some volatile price action only if the numbers diverge big from such forecasts.
From a technical point of view, the pair continues consolidating sub-1.1300, finding buyers on approaches to the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.1270, the immediate support. So far this week, sellers have rejected advances near the 38.2% retracement of the same rally at 1.1325. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bearish as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shorter one crossing below the larger. The Momentum indicator heads nowhere around its 100 level, while the RSI indicator is also flat, but around 38, skewing the risk to the downside.
Support levels: 1.1270 1.1230 1.1195
Resistance levels: 1.1315 1.1350 1.1385
