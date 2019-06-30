EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1371

China-US trade truce extended within the G-20 meeting, markets may react positively.

EUR/USD may gap higher, bulls targeting the 1.1460 price zone.

After reaching a fresh three-month high of 1.1411, the EUR/USD pair has closed the week unchanged at 1.1369. The greenback remained out of the market favor, still affected these last few days by the outcome of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting that took place a couple of weeks ago, although comments from Fed’s Bullard and Fed’s Powell partially offset dollar’s weakness, both down-talking chances of aggressive rate cuts. On Friday, a better market mood, ahead of the US-Xi Jinping meeting, favored the shared currency, although the pair trimmed gains on better-than-expected US data. According to the official releases, PCE inflation came in as expected, with the core reading at 1.6% YoY in May, but the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was upwardly revised to 98.2 in June.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on resuming negotiations, extending the truce announced last week. Trump said that they had an “excellent” meeting and that he thinks that they are “back on track” with China. Finally, he announced that the US will hold back new tariffs as China is going to buy farm products. Across the pond, EU leaders continued talks on nominations for the EU’s top jobs, including who will replace ECB’s head, Mario Draghi, after his departure in October. If they agree on something, the outcome will come early Asian session. If not, the discussion will continue early Monday.

This Monday, Markit will release the final versions of June Manufacturing PMI for both economies, while the US publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI for the same month, foreseen at 51.0 vs. the previous 52.1.

Weekend news may trigger some opening gaps this Sunday, in the case of EUR/USD to the upside, as the market will likely be in risk-on mood. From a technical perspective, the daily chart shows three consecutive dojis, but also that buyers defended the downside around the 200 DMA, from where the pair bounced the previous four trading days. The EUR/USD pair is also holding above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, while the 20 DMA continues advancing above the 100 DMA, bullish hints, as the Momentum bounces from its mid-line and the RSI consolidates around 62. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the price is trapped around a directionless 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below the current level. Technical indicators, however, are barely bouncing from their mid-lines, lacking enough strength.

Support levels: 1.1350 1.1315 1.1280

Resistance levels: 1.1390 1.1420 1.1460